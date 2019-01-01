Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) was reported by Oppenheimer on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $45.00 expecting ENTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.01% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $70.00 to $45.00. The current price Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) is trading at is $39.47, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.