Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-1.630
Quarterly Revenue
$18.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$18.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Enanta Pharmaceuticals using advanced sorting and filters.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
When is Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) reporting earnings?
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.44, which beat the estimate of $-0.48.
What were Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:ENTA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $7.5M, which missed the estimate of $8.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.