Smart Share Glb (NASDAQ:EM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Smart Share Glb
Smart Share Glb Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Smart Share Glb (NASDAQ: EM) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.80 expecting EM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 212.76% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Smart Share Glb (NASDAQ: EM) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Smart Share Glb maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Smart Share Glb, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Smart Share Glb was filed on December 3, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 3, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Smart Share Glb (EM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.40 to $3.80. The current price Smart Share Glb (EM) is trading at is $1.22, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.