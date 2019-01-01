ñol

Cia Paranaense De Energia
(NYSE:ELP)
7.20
00
At close: Jun 7
7.20
00
PreMarket: 4:29PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.01 - 8.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.7B
Vol / Avg.- / 1.2M
Mkt Cap19.7B
P/E29.32
50d Avg. Price7.35
Div / Yield1.11/15.44%
Payout Ratio310.1
EPS0.24
Total Float-

Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Cia Paranaense De Energia

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Cia Paranaense De Energia Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Cia Paranaense De Energia (ELP)?
A

The latest price target for Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) was reported by Citigroup on August 14, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ELP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Cia Paranaense De Energia (ELP)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) was provided by Citigroup, and Cia Paranaense De Energia upgraded their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Cia Paranaense De Energia (ELP)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cia Paranaense De Energia, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cia Paranaense De Energia was filed on August 14, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 14, 2018.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Cia Paranaense De Energia (ELP) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cia Paranaense De Energia (ELP) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Cia Paranaense De Energia (ELP) is trading at is $7.20, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

