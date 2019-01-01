Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cia Paranaense De Energia
Cia Paranaense De Energia Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) was reported by Citigroup on August 14, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ELP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) was provided by Citigroup, and Cia Paranaense De Energia upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cia Paranaense De Energia, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cia Paranaense De Energia was filed on August 14, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 14, 2018.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cia Paranaense De Energia (ELP) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Cia Paranaense De Energia (ELP) is trading at is $7.20, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
