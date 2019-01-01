Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Encompass Health
Encompass Health Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) was reported by RBC Capital on May 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $85.00 expecting EHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.11% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) was provided by RBC Capital, and Encompass Health maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Encompass Health, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Encompass Health was filed on May 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Encompass Health (EHC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $104.00 to $85.00. The current price Encompass Health (EHC) is trading at is $65.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
