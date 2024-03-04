Gold Breaks Above $2,110, Inches Closer To Record High, With Rallying Mining Stocks

Gold prices, tracked by the SPDR Gold Trust GLD, edged above $2,110 per troy ounce on Monday, poised to achieve a record close and triggering a significant surge in mining stocks.
This marked the fourth consecutive session of gains for the precious metal, bringing it within 1.4 percent of the all-time high reached during the intraday session on Dec. 4, 2023.
Despite the rise in Treasury yields on Monday, with the yield on the 2-year Treasury note inching up to 4.60%, gold exhibited strength in the market.
Market-implied probabilities for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut remained largely unchanged. Traders currently assign a 65% chance of a rate cut by June, with a total of four rate cuts expected by the end of the year.
According to the latest World Gold Council report, increasing geopolitical uncertainty is a significant driver of gold demand in 2024. Ongoing conflicts, trade tensions, and over 60 elections worldwide are likely to prompt investors to seek gold as a proven safe-haven asset.
Chart: Gold Prices Notch Record Close, Eye All-Time Highs
This surge in gold prices fueled a significant rise in mining stocks.
The VanEck Gold Miners ETF GDX rallied by 4.4% on Monday, building on the momentum from Friday’s 3.7% surge.
The gauge has effectively surpassed the 50-day moving average, setting its sights on testing the resistance indicated by the 200-day moving average at $28.79.
Meanwhile, the Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF SGDJ soared even higher by 5.3%, following a 4% leap on Friday.
Chart: Gold Miners Rally After A Double Bottom In February, Break Above 50-Day Average
Monday’s Best-Performing Gold Mining Stocks
The table below displays Monday’s top-performing gold mining stocks included in the Sprott Gold Miners ETF SGDM.
|Company
|Price ($)
|Price Change (%)
|Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. HMY
|6.77
|13.97
|Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE
|2.95
|8.86
|AngloGold Ashanti plc HMY
|21.11
|8.26
|Torex Gold Resources Inc. TXG
|16.16
|6.67
|Seabridge Gold Inc. SA
|12.45
|6.23
|OceanaGold Corporation OGC
|2.59
|6.15
|Kinross Gold Corporation KGC
|5.37
|5.71
|Lundin Gold Inc. LUG
|17.17
|5.47
|Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO
|11.35
|4.80
|Newmont Corporation NEM
|33.47
|4.79
Photo: Shutterstock
