Gold Breaks Above $2,110, Inches Closer To Record High, With Rallying Mining Stocks

Gold prices, tracked by the SPDR Gold Trust GLD, edged above $2,110 per troy ounce on Monday, poised to achieve a record close and triggering a significant surge in mining stocks.

This marked the fourth consecutive session of gains for the precious metal, bringing it within 1.4 percent of the all-time high reached during the intraday session on Dec. 4, 2023.

Despite the rise in Treasury yields on Monday, with the yield on the 2-year Treasury note inching up to 4.60%, gold exhibited strength in the market.

Market-implied probabilities for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut remained largely unchanged. Traders currently assign a 65% chance of a rate cut by June, with a total of four rate cuts expected by the end of the year.

According to the latest World Gold Council report, increasing geopolitical uncertainty is a significant driver of gold demand in 2024. Ongoing conflicts, trade tensions, and over 60 elections worldwide are likely to prompt investors to seek gold as a proven safe-haven asset.

Chart: Gold Prices Notch Record Close, Eye All-Time Highs

This surge in gold prices fueled a significant rise in mining stocks.

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF GDX rallied by 4.4% on Monday, building on the momentum from Friday’s 3.7% surge.

The gauge has effectively surpassed the 50-day moving average, setting its sights on testing the resistance indicated by the 200-day moving average at $28.79.

Meanwhile, the Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF SGDJ soared even higher by 5.3%, following a 4% leap on Friday.

Chart: Gold Miners Rally After A Double Bottom In February, Break Above 50-Day Average

Monday’s Best-Performing Gold Mining Stocks

The table below displays Monday’s top-performing gold mining stocks included in the Sprott Gold Miners ETF SGDM.

Company Price ($) Price Change (%) Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. HMY 6.77 13.97 Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE 2.95 8.86 AngloGold Ashanti plc HMY 21.11 8.26 Torex Gold Resources Inc. TXG 16.16 6.67 Seabridge Gold Inc. SA 12.45 6.23 OceanaGold Corporation OGC 2.59 6.15 Kinross Gold Corporation KGC 5.37 5.71 Lundin Gold Inc. LUG 17.17 5.47 Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO 11.35 4.80 Newmont Corporation NEM 33.47 4.79

