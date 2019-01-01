Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) was reported by RBC Capital on October 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting EGO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.28% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) was provided by RBC Capital, and Eldorado Gold upgraded their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Eldorado Gold, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Eldorado Gold was filed on October 9, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 9, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Eldorado Gold (EGO) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $11.00 to $12.00. The current price Eldorado Gold (EGO) is trading at is $8.26, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
