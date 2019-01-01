ñol

Educational Development
(NASDAQ:EDUC)
4.53
-0.02[-0.44%]
At close: May 27
6.00
1.4700[32.45%]
After Hours: 5:05PM EDT
Day High/Low4.39 - 4.6
52 Week High/Low4.38 - 14.5
Open / Close4.6 / 4.53
Float / Outstanding6.5M / 8.7M
Vol / Avg.15.2K / 11.1K
Mkt Cap39.5M
P/E4.63
50d Avg. Price6.49
Div / Yield0.4/8.82%
Payout Ratio40.82
EPS0.04
Total Float6.5M

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Educational Development reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.040

Quarterly Revenue

$23.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$23.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Educational Development using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Educational Development Questions & Answers

Q
When is Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) reporting earnings?
A

Educational Development (EDUC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 6, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Educational Development’s (NASDAQ:EDUC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $27.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

