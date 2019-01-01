Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$23.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$23.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Educational Development using advanced sorting and filters.
Educational Development Questions & Answers
When is Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) reporting earnings?
Educational Development (EDUC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 6, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Educational Development’s (NASDAQ:EDUC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $27.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.