Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Eagle Point Credit Co reported in-line EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was up $9.61 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eagle Point Credit Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.34
|0.30
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.39
|0.32
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|23.43M
|21.69M
|18.81M
|16.08M
|Revenue Actual
|27.10M
|24.30M
|19.94M
|17.20M
Eagle Point Credit Co (ECC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.53, which hit the estimate of $0.53.
The Actual Revenue was $16.2M, which missed the estimate of $16.9M.
