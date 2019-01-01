ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Eagle Point Credit Co
(NYSE:ECC)
12.62
-0.06[-0.47%]
At close: May 27
12.60
-0.0200[-0.16%]
After Hours: 4:21PM EDT
Day High/Low12.55 - 12.72
52 Week High/Low11 - 15.54
Open / Close12.69 / 12.65
Float / Outstanding41.1M / 41.3M
Vol / Avg.224.3K / 335.8K
Mkt Cap520.8M
P/E3.21
50d Avg. Price12.85
Div / Yield1.68/13.28%
Payout Ratio29.95
EPS-
Total Float41.1M

Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Eagle Point Credit Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 24

EPS

$0.400

Quarterly Revenue

$26.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings Recap

 

Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eagle Point Credit Co reported in-line EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was up $9.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eagle Point Credit Co's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.36 0.34 0.30 0.26
EPS Actual 0.44 0.39 0.32 0.28
Revenue Estimate 23.43M 21.69M 18.81M 16.08M
Revenue Actual 27.10M 24.30M 19.94M 17.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Eagle Point Credit Co using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Eagle Point Credit Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) reporting earnings?
A

Eagle Point Credit Co (ECC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.53, which hit the estimate of $0.53.

Q
What were Eagle Point Credit Co’s (NYSE:ECC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $16.2M, which missed the estimate of $16.9M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.