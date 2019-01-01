Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eagle Point Credit Co reported in-line EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was up $9.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eagle Point Credit Co's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.34 0.30 0.26 EPS Actual 0.44 0.39 0.32 0.28 Revenue Estimate 23.43M 21.69M 18.81M 16.08M Revenue Actual 27.10M 24.30M 19.94M 17.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.