Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE: ECC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting ECC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -38.84% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE: ECC) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Eagle Point Credit Co maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Eagle Point Credit Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Eagle Point Credit Co was filed on April 16, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 16, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Eagle Point Credit Co (ECC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $8.00. The current price Eagle Point Credit Co (ECC) is trading at is $13.08, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
