Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) released its Q3 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Ellington Credit missed estimated earnings by -12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $8.92 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.01, resulting in a 0.59% increase change in the share price the following day.

