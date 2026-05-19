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May 19, 2026 7:11 AM 4 min read

Earnings Scheduled For May 19, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $18.61 million.

• Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $80.32 million.

• Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $135.32 million.

• Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $452.83 million.

• Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $61.35 million.

• MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $275.86 million.

• Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• LuxExperience (NYSE:LUXE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $734.21 million.

• KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.

• Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.41 per share on revenue of $41.54 billion.

• Hesai Gr (NASDAQ:HSAI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $860.21 million.

• CMB.Tech (NYSE:CMBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $410.08 million.

• Driven Brands Hldgs (NASDAQ:DRVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $460.77 million.

• Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $127.00 million.

• Antalpha Platform Holding (NASDAQ:ANTA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $21.74 million.

• Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ECARX Holdings (NASDAQ:ECX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $204.61 million.

• Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $13.04 million.

• Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $49.42 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $418.72 million.

• Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.

• James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Corvex (NASDAQ:MOVE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $365.34 million.

• Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $11.91 million.

• Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $11.93 million.

• Auna (NYSE:AUNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $318.29 million.

• Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• 8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $181.07 million.

• Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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