DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 29
EPS
$0.060
Quarterly Revenue
$31.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$39.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of DAVIDsTEA using advanced sorting and filters.
DAVIDsTEA Questions & Answers
When is DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) reporting earnings?
DAVIDsTEA (DTEA) is scheduled to report earnings on June 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which beat the estimate of $-0.05.
What were DAVIDsTEA’s (NASDAQ:DTEA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $36M, which beat the estimate of $33.8M.
