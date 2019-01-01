ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Diana Shipping
(NYSE:DSX)
6.415
0.165[2.64%]
At close: May 27
6.45
0.0350[0.55%]
After Hours: 7:47PM EDT
Day High/Low6.08 - 6.46
52 Week High/Low3.31 - 6.49
Open / Close6.23 / 6.42
Float / Outstanding54.2M / 86.1M
Vol / Avg.1.5M / 1.1M
Mkt Cap552.6M
P/E6.76
50d Avg. Price5.19
Div / Yield1/15.58%
Payout Ratio31.58
EPS0.32
Total Float54.2M

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX), Dividends

Diana Shipping issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Diana Shipping generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

19.5%

Annual Dividend

$0.8

Last Dividend

Mar 9

Next Dividend

Jun 3
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Diana Shipping Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Diana Shipping (DSX) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 24, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 3, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Diana Shipping (DSX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Diana Shipping ($DSX) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Diana Shipping (DSX) shares by June 6, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Diana Shipping (DSX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Diana Shipping (DSX) will be on June 3, 2022 and will be $0.25

Q
What is the dividend yield for Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)?
A

The most current yield for Diana Shipping (DSX) is 16.64% and is payable next on June 17, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.