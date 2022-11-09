ñol

Planet Fitness To Surge Over 25%? Plus Morgan Stanley Cuts PT On This Stock By 50%

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 9, 2022 8:44 AM | 1 min read
  • Raymond James raised the price target on Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT from $70 to $84. Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Strong Buy rating on the stock. Planet Fitness shares rose 8.6% to close at $66.92 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for Amdocs Limited DOX from $99 to $96. Citigroup analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Amdocs shares rose 0.9% to close at $81.76 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays raised the price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RETA from $43 to $50. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares fell 5% to $38.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ from $57 to $58. Nasdaq shares rose 0.2% to $64.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley slashed the price target for Aeva Technologies, Inc. AEVA from $5 to $2.5. Aeva Technologies shares fell 2.2% to $1.76 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird slashed the price target on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF from $140 to $120. International Flavors shares dropped 1.7% to $89.89 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt cut the price target on Avid Technology, Inc. AVID from $30 to $28. Avid Technology shares fell 2% to close at $24.49 on Tuesday.

