Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Amdocs beat estimated earnings by 30.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.18.

Revenue was up $96.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amdocs's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.05 1.01 1.18 1.13 EPS Actual 1.20 1.16 1.35 1.13 Revenue Estimate 978.62M 942.64M 1.06B 1.04B Revenue Actual 1.10B 1.09B 1.07B 1.05B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.