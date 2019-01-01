Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Amdocs
Amdocs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) was reported by Citigroup on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $90.00 expecting DOX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.50% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) was provided by Citigroup, and Amdocs maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Amdocs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Amdocs was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Amdocs (DOX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $93.00 to $90.00. The current price Amdocs (DOX) is trading at is $86.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
