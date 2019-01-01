Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Masonite International beat estimated earnings by 46.7%, reporting an EPS of $2.89 versus an estimate of $1.97.

Revenue was up $79.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Masonite International's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.94 1.87 2.09 1.77 EPS Actual 2.01 1.99 2.23 1.93 Revenue Estimate 660.16M 675.04M 634.48M 602.13M Revenue Actual 635.97M 652.21M 662.41M 646.34M

