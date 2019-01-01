Masonite International manufactures and sells doors in the construction, renovation, and remodeling industries. The company's products include interior stile and rail residential doors, exterior fiberglass and steel residential doors, interior architectural wood doors, wood veneer, molded door facings, and door cores. Masonite is organized into four segments based on geography and end market: North American residential, Europe, architectural, and corporate. The majority of sales are generated in North American residential repair and remodeling.