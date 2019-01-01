QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
89.94 - 95.1
Vol / Avg.
85K/147.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
91.29 - 132.22
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
95.1
P/E
15.84
EPS
1.57
Shares
29.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 hours ago
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 8:54AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 5:17PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 2:26PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 5:09PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 5:07PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:27PM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 4:53PM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 4:52PM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 4:52PM
Benzinga - Mar 29, 2021, 5:05PM
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 7:51AM
load more
Masonite International manufactures and sells doors in the construction, renovation, and remodeling industries. The company's products include interior stile and rail residential doors, exterior fiberglass and steel residential doors, interior architectural wood doors, wood veneer, molded door facings, and door cores. Masonite is organized into four segments based on geography and end market: North American residential, Europe, architectural, and corporate. The majority of sales are generated in North American residential repair and remodeling.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9402.010 0.0700
REV660.160M635.965M-24.195M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Masonite International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Masonite International (DOOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Masonite International's (DOOR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Masonite International.

Q

What is the target price for Masonite International (DOOR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) was reported by RBC Capital on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 142.00 expecting DOOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.27% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Masonite International (DOOR)?

A

The stock price for Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) is $90.29 last updated Today at 7:29:12 PM.

Q

Does Masonite International (DOOR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Masonite International.

Q

When is Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) reporting earnings?

A

Masonite International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Masonite International (DOOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Masonite International.

Q

What sector and industry does Masonite International (DOOR) operate in?

A

Masonite International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.