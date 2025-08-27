Analysts
August 27, 2025 11:34 AM 1 min read

This Deutsche Bank Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan analyst Rahul Krotthapalli downgraded the rating for Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT from Neutral to Underweight. Krispy Kreme shares closed at $3.73 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities analyst Keith Hughes downgraded Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc FBIN from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $65 to $60. Fortune Brands shares closed at $59.82 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Jessica Tassan downgraded Health Catalyst, Inc. HCAT from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $8 to $4. Health Catalyst shares closed at $3.50 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Hallam downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB from Buy to Neutral. Deutsche Bank shares closed at $37.82 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying DB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

