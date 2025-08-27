This Deutsche Bank Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

JP Morgan analyst Rahul Krotthapalli downgraded the rating for Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT from Neutral to Underweight. Krispy Kreme shares closed at $3.73 on Tuesday.

Truist Securities analyst Keith Hughes downgraded Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc FBIN from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $65 to $60. Fortune Brands shares closed at $59.82 on Tuesday.

Piper Sandler analyst Jessica Tassan downgraded Health Catalyst, Inc . HCAT from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $8 to $4. Health Catalyst shares closed at $3.50 on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Hallam downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB from Buy to Neutral. Deutsche Bank shares closed at $37.82 on Tuesday.

Considering buying DB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

