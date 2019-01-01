DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for DiDi Global
DiDi Global Questions & Answers
The latest price target for DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) was reported by Bernstein on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.20 expecting DIDI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 206.93% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) was provided by Bernstein, and DiDi Global initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of DiDi Global, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for DiDi Global was filed on February 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest DiDi Global (DIDI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.20. The current price DiDi Global (DIDI) is trading at is $2.02, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
