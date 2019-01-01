Danaher (NYSE:DHR), Dividends

Danaher issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Danaher generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
Target’s next dividend was announced on May 10, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 23, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Danaher ($DHR) will be on July 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Danaher (DHR) shares by June 24, 2022
The next dividend for Danaher (DHR) will be on June 23, 2022 and will be $0.25
The most current yield for Danaher (DHR) is 0.42% and is payable next on July 29, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.