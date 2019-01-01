ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Dollar Gen
(NYSE:DG)
228.33
6.20[2.79%]
At close: May 27
228.38
0.0500[0.02%]
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
Day High/Low224.38 - 230.8
52 Week High/Low183.25 - 262.21
Open / Close224.38 / 228.38
Float / Outstanding226.5M / 227M
Vol / Avg.2.8M / 2.2M
Mkt Cap51.8B
P/E23.4
50d Avg. Price231.06
Div / Yield2.2/0.96%
Payout Ratio18.55
EPS2.42
Total Float228.3M

Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG), Dividends

Dollar Gen issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Dollar Gen generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.03%

Annual Dividend

$2.2

Last Dividend

Apr 5

Next Dividend

Jul 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Dollar Gen Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Dollar Gen (DG) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Dollar Gen (DG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Dollar Gen ($DG) will be on July 19, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Dollar Gen (DG) shares by July 5, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Dollar Gen (DG) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Dollar Gen (DG) will be on July 1, 2022 and will be $0.55

Q
What is the dividend yield for Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG)?
A

The most current yield for Dollar Gen (DG) is 1.12% and is payable next on July 19, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.