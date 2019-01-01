Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman)
Dingdong (Cayman) Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE: DDL) was reported by JP Morgan on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting DDL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.41% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE: DDL) was provided by JP Morgan, and Dingdong (Cayman) upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dingdong (Cayman), and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dingdong (Cayman) was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $2.50 to $7.00. The current price Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) is trading at is $4.68, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.