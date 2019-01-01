Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 15
EPS
$-0.750
Quarterly Revenue
$860.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$5.5B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Dingdong (Cayman) using advanced sorting and filters.
Dingdong (Cayman) Questions & Answers
When is Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) reporting earnings?
Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 15, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)?
The Actual EPS was $-6.98, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Dingdong (Cayman)’s (NYSE:DDL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $719.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.