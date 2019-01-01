QQQ
Range
82.75 - 83.84
Vol / Avg.
6.4K/24.3K
Div / Yield
1.6/1.95%
52 Wk
65.93 - 103.78
Mkt Cap
89B
Payout Ratio
12.49
Open
83.84
P/E
6.73
EPS
2.31
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Based in Stuttgart, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Group AG makes premium passenger vehicles and commercial vans. Brands include Mercedes-Benz, AMG, and Maybach. Mercedes-Benz Mobility provides the company's dealers and its customers with vehicle financing as well as mobility services in ride hailing, car sharing, and charging. Mercedes owns 11.9% of Aston Martin and 9.6% of Beijing Automotive Group. Li Shufu, chairman of Chinese automaker Geely Automobile, owns 9.7% of Mercedes-Benz. Other major shareholders include Kuwait Investment Authority at 6.8% and Beijing Automotive group at 5.0%.

Earnings

Mercedes-Benz Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Mercedes-Benz Group (DDAIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCPK: DDAIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mercedes-Benz Group's (DDAIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mercedes-Benz Group.

Q

What is the target price for Mercedes-Benz Group (DDAIF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCPK: DDAIF) was reported by UBS on October 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DDAIF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mercedes-Benz Group (DDAIF)?

A

The stock price for Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCPK: DDAIF) is $83.19 last updated Today at 6:08:47 PM.

Q

Does Mercedes-Benz Group (DDAIF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 9, 2009 to stockholders of record on April 9, 2009.

Q

When is Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCPK:DDAIF) reporting earnings?

A

Mercedes-Benz Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is Mercedes-Benz Group (DDAIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mercedes-Benz Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Mercedes-Benz Group (DDAIF) operate in?

A

Mercedes-Benz Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.