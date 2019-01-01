QQQ
Range
8.84 - 8.9
Vol / Avg.
32.6K/31.1K
Div / Yield
0.6/6.77%
52 Wk
8.75 - 9.99
Mkt Cap
132.9M
Payout Ratio
42.55
Open
8.87
P/E
6.28
Shares
15M
Outstanding
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objectives are to seek high current income and to return at least the Fund's original NAV to holders of record of common shares on or about the termination date.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (DCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (NYSE: DCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb's (DCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb.

Q

What is the target price for BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (DCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb

Q

Current Stock Price for BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (DCF)?

A

The stock price for BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (NYSE: DCF) is $8.87 last updated Today at 5:59:20 PM.

Q

Does BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (DCF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (NYSE:DCF) reporting earnings?

A

BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (DCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb.

Q

What sector and industry does BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (DCF) operate in?

A

BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.