QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb
(NYSE:DCF)
7.7838
0.0838[1.09%]
At close: May 27
8.31
0.5262[6.76%]
After Hours: 5:12PM EDT
Day High/Low7.75 - 7.82
52 Week High/Low7.51 - 9.85
Open / Close7.77 / 7.78
Float / Outstanding- / 15M
Vol / Avg.37.5K / 34.6K
Mkt Cap116.8M
P/E35.36
50d Avg. Price8.16
Div / Yield0.6/7.71%
Payout Ratio272.73
EPS-
Total Float-

BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (NYSE:DCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb Questions & Answers

Q
When is BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (NYSE:DCF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (NYSE:DCF)?
A

There are no earnings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb

Q
What were BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb’s (NYSE:DCF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb

