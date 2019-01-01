ñol

BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb
(NYSE:DCF)
7.7838
0.0838[1.09%]
At close: May 27
8.31
0.5262[6.76%]
After Hours: 5:12PM EDT
Day High/Low7.75 - 7.82
52 Week High/Low7.51 - 9.85
Open / Close7.77 / 7.78
Float / Outstanding- / 15M
Vol / Avg.37.5K / 34.6K
Mkt Cap116.8M
P/E35.36
50d Avg. Price8.16
Div / Yield0.6/7.71%
Payout Ratio272.73
EPS-
Total Float-

BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (NYSE:DCF), Dividends

BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.13%

Annual Dividend

$0.6000

Last Dividend

May 10

Next Dividend

Jun 8
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (DCF) dividend?
A

The next dividend was announced on May 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (DCF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb ($DCF) will be on June 24, 2022. Investors need to be owners of BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (DCF) shares by June 9, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (DCF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (DCF) will be on June 8, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (NYSE:DCF)?
A

The most current yield for BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (DCF) is 7.89% and is payable next on June 24, 2022

