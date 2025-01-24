Dow Falls 100 Points; US Manufacturing PMI Rises In January

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling over 100 points on Friday.
The Dow traded down 0.24% to 44,458.34 while the NASDAQ fell 0.08% to 20,036.71. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.06% to 6,115.26.
Check This Out: Top 3 Materials Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In January
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Utilities shares surged by 0.7% on Friday.
In trading on Friday, energy shares fell by 0.6%.
Top Headline
The S&P Global manufacturing PMI rose to 50.1 in January versus 49.4 in December, versus market estimates of 49.7
Equities Trading UP
- Allurion Technologies Inc. ALUR shares shot up 205% to $11.29 after the company announced plans to raise approximately $7.4 million of gross proceeds in offering priced at-the-market.
- Shares of Dana Incorporated DANgot a boost, surging 17% to $15.52 after the company provided FY25 guidance.
- Twilio Inc. TWLO shares were also up, gaining 21% to $137.15 after the company issued fourth-quarter earnings guidance above estimates and a year-over-year revenue increase. Multiple analysts raised their price targets on the stock.
Equities Trading DOWN
- U Power Limited UCAR shares dropped 25% to $5.77 after the company announced the pricing of $5 million registered direct offering.
- Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. MSBI were down 16% to $21.00 after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC was down, falling 12% to $7.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.2% to $74.47 while gold traded up 0.7% at $2,785.20.
Silver traded up 1% to $31.16 on Friday, while copper fell 0.2% to $4.32.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.07%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.13% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.30%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.23%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.67%.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.07%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.70%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.86% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.43%.
Economics
- The S&P Global services PMI declined to 52.8 in January from 56.8 in the previous month, compared to market expectations of 56.5.
- The S&P Global manufacturing PMI rose to 50.1 in January versus 49.4 in December, versus market estimates of 49.7
Now Read This:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.