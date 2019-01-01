ñol

Delta Air Lines
(NYSE:DAL)
42.19
1.36[3.33%]
At close: May 27
42.27
0.0800[0.19%]
After Hours: 7:33PM EDT
Day High/Low41 - 42.23
52 Week High/Low29.75 - 48.54
Open / Close41 / 42.23
Float / Outstanding568.7M / 641.1M
Vol / Avg.10.7M / 16M
Mkt Cap27B
P/E52.14
50d Avg. Price39.97
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.48
Total Float568.7M

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Delta Air Lines reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 13

EPS

$-1.230

Quarterly Revenue

$9.3B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$9.3B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Delta Air Lines using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Delta Air Lines Questions & Answers

Q
When is Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) reporting earnings?
A

Delta Air Lines (DAL) is scheduled to report earnings on July 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 13, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.64, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Delta Air Lines’s (NYSE:DAL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $10.8B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

