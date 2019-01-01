ñol

Danaos
(NYSE:DAC)
83.60
0.96[1.16%]
At close: May 27
83.97
0.3700[0.44%]
After Hours: 9:27AM EDT
Day High/Low81.15 - 84.62
52 Week High/Low58 - 107.47
Open / Close82.93 / 83.64
Float / Outstanding12.2M / 20.7M
Vol / Avg.313.4K / 466.5K
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E1.59
50d Avg. Price88.68
Div / Yield3/3.59%
Payout Ratio4.27
EPS8.14
Total Float12.2M

Danaos (NYSE:DAC), Dividends

Danaos issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Danaos generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.76%

Annual Dividend

$3.0

Last Dividend

May 27
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Danaos Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Danaos (DAC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Danaos. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.75 on June 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Danaos (DAC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Danaos ($DAC) will be on June 8, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Danaos (DAC) shares by May 27, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Danaos (DAC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Danaos (DAC) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.75

Q
What is the dividend yield for Danaos (NYSE:DAC)?
A

Danaos has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Danaos (DAC) was $0.75 and was paid out next on June 8, 2022.

