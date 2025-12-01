Leggett & Platt, New Fortress Energy, Bausch Health Companies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones falling around 250 points on Monday.

Shares of Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) rose sharply during Monday's session r after it received a proposal from Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI) to acquire all shares in an all-stock transaction.

AS per the terms, LEG shareholders would receive Somnigroup stock valued at $12.00 per LEG share, based on a fixed exchange ratio.

Leggett & Platt shares jumped 13.4% to $11.64 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

(NASDAQ:CNCK) shares jumped 45.4% to $4.71. GDEV Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) gained 33.3% to $22.94.

(NYSE:NFGC) rose 18.7% to $2.86. New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ:NFE) gained 18% to $1.44 as investors digested news of the conditional approval of a large liquified natural gas supply contract.

(NYSE:BHC) rose 15.3% to $7.30 after the company announced its global aesthetic business, Solta Medical, acquired Wuhan Shibo Zhenmei Technology. Jyong Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:MENS) gained 14% to $30.98.

(NYSE:TE) shares climbed 10.6% to $4.54. Meihua International Medical Tech Co Lt d (NASDAQ:MHUA) gained 10.4% to $13.12.

(NYSE:BBWI) gained 10.1% to $19.16. Ashland Inc (NYSE:ASH) rose 9.6% to $57.50.

(NYSE:WOLF) gained 8.5% to $22.04 after the company announced it received $698.6 million in cash tax refunds from the Internal Revenue Service. Community Health Systems Inc (NYSE:CYH) gained 7.6% to $3.74.

