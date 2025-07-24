Crude Oil Rises Over 1%; Alphabet Earnings Top Estimates

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 200 points on Thursday.
The Dow traded down 0.51% to 44,779.97 while the NASDAQ rose 0.11% to 21,044.05. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 6,366.84.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Communication services shares jumped by 1% on Thursday.
In trading on Thursday, consumer discretionary stocks dipped by 1.1%.
Top Headline
Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and increased its investment in capital expenditures in 2025. Google parent
Alphabet reported second-quarter revenue of $96.43 billion, beating analyst estimates of $93.72 billion. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $2.31 per share, beating estimates of $2.16 per share.
Equities Trading UP
- AEye, Inc. LIDR shares shot up 175% to $3.1100 after the company announced its Apollo lidar has been integrated by NVIDIA into the DRIVE AGX platform.
- Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST got a boost, surging 21% to $275.33 after raising FY25 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- reAlpha Tech Corp. AIRE shares were also up, gaining 44% to $0.5157 after the company announced that it has repaid in full the outstanding balance on its secured promissory note with Streeterville Capital.
Equities Trading DOWN
- LKQ Corporation LKQ shares dropped 21% to $30.35 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and cut its FY25 GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Shares of Sadot Group Inc. SDOT were down 29% to $1.11 as the company announced the pricing of public offering.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH was down, falling 30% to $2.7150 following second-quarter results.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 1.1% to $66.01 while gold traded down 0.5% at $3,380.00.
Silver traded down 0.5% to $39.310 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.5% to $5.8465.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.24%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.28%. London's FTSE 100 gained 1%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.11% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.46% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 surging 1.59%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.51%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.65% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.66%.
Economics
- The S&P Global manufacturing PMI declined to 49.5 in July, down from market estimates of 52.6.
- U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 4,000 from the previous week to 217,000 in the third week of July, compared to market estimates of 227,000.
- U.S. building permits fell by 0.1% to an annualized rate of 1.393 million in June.
- U.S. natural-gas stocks rose 23 billion cubic feet in the week ending July 18.
