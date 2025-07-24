Crude Oil Rises Over 1%; Alphabet Earnings Top Estimates

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 200 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.51% to 44,779.97 while the NASDAQ rose 0.11% to 21,044.05. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 6,366.84.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares jumped by 1% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, consumer discretionary stocks dipped by 1.1%.

Top Headline

Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and increased its investment in capital expenditures in 2025. Google parent

Alphabet reported second-quarter revenue of $96.43 billion, beating analyst estimates of $93.72 billion. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $2.31 per share, beating estimates of $2.16 per share.

Equities Trading UP



AEye, Inc. LIDR shares shot up 175% to $3.1100 after the company announced its Apollo lidar has been integrated by NVIDIA into the DRIVE AGX platform.

shares shot up 175% to $3.1100 after the company announced its Apollo lidar has been integrated by NVIDIA into the DRIVE AGX platform. Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST got a boost, surging 21% to $275.33 after raising FY25 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

got a boost, surging 21% to $275.33 after raising FY25 EPS and sales guidance above estimates. reAlpha Tech Corp. AIRE shares were also up, gaining 44% to $0.5157 after the company announced that it has repaid in full the outstanding balance on its secured promissory note with Streeterville Capital.

Equities Trading DOWN

LKQ Corporation LKQ shares dropped 21% to $30.35 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and cut its FY25 GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

shares dropped 21% to $30.35 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and cut its FY25 GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Shares of Sadot Group Inc. SDOT were down 29% to $1.11 as the company announced the pricing of public offering.

were down 29% to $1.11 as the company announced the pricing of public offering. Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH was down, falling 30% to $2.7150 following second-quarter results.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.1% to $66.01 while gold traded down 0.5% at $3,380.00.

Silver traded down 0.5% to $39.310 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.5% to $5.8465.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.24%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.28%. London's FTSE 100 gained 1%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.11% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.46% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 surging 1.59%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.51%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.65% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.66%.

Economics

The S&P Global manufacturing PMI declined to 49.5 in July, down from market estimates of 52.6.

U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 4,000 from the previous week to 217,000 in the third week of July, compared to market estimates of 227,000.

U.S. building permits fell by 0.1% to an annualized rate of 1.393 million in June.

U.S. natural-gas stocks rose 23 billion cubic feet in the week ending July 18.

