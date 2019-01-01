QQQ
Range
38.05 - 39.64
Vol / Avg.
17.1K/45.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.3 - 49.95
Mkt Cap
285.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
39.64
P/E
23.36
EPS
0.66
Shares
7.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
CyberOptics Corp is a developer and manufacturer of sensing technology solutions. The company's products and services are used in the surface mount technology, semiconductor and three-dimensional scanning solutions and services markets. The majority of its products are developed and sold for use in SMT electronic circuit board assembly. The company develops, manufactures and sells non-contact sensors and systems for process control and inspection, and general-purpose metrology. The company's product offerings are sold to original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2400.450 0.2100
REV20.870M22.076M1.206M

Analyst Ratings

CyberOptics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CyberOptics (CYBE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ: CYBE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CyberOptics's (CYBE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CyberOptics (CYBE) stock?

A

The latest price target for CyberOptics (NASDAQ: CYBE) was reported by Dougherty & Co. on June 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CYBE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CyberOptics (CYBE)?

A

The stock price for CyberOptics (NASDAQ: CYBE) is $38.8681 last updated Today at 5:29:59 PM.

Q

Does CyberOptics (CYBE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CyberOptics.

Q

When is CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) reporting earnings?

A

CyberOptics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is CyberOptics (CYBE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CyberOptics.

Q

What sector and industry does CyberOptics (CYBE) operate in?

A

CyberOptics is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.