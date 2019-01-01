QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
161.7K/6.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.37
Mkt Cap
1.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
0.2
EPS
0
Shares
321.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Cyber Apps World Inc develops a worldwide e-commerce internet platform for the purchase and sale of products and services by way of mobile/computer applications. It allows users around the world to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers instantly with mobile coupons, using their desktops and/or mobile devices, including smartphones.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cyber Apps World Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cyber Apps World (CYAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cyber Apps World (OTCPK: CYAP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cyber Apps World's (CYAP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cyber Apps World.

Q

What is the target price for Cyber Apps World (CYAP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cyber Apps World

Q

Current Stock Price for Cyber Apps World (CYAP)?

A

The stock price for Cyber Apps World (OTCPK: CYAP) is $0.00475 last updated Today at 4:29:16 PM.

Q

Does Cyber Apps World (CYAP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cyber Apps World.

Q

When is Cyber Apps World (OTCPK:CYAP) reporting earnings?

A

Cyber Apps World does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cyber Apps World (CYAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cyber Apps World.

Q

What sector and industry does Cyber Apps World (CYAP) operate in?

A

Cyber Apps World is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.