Carvana (CVNA) Stock Is Rising This Week: What's Going On?

Carvana Co CVNA shares have jumped 0.50% this week to $298.89, extending a powerful rally that has lifted the stock 43% over the past month.

The surge follows a blockbuster first-quarter earnings report, with the online used car retailer delivering record performance and raising its full-year guidance.

What To Know: For the first-quarter, Carvana posted revenue of $4.23 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $488 million—both exceeding Wall Street expectations.

Retail unit sales surged 46% year-over-year to an all-time high of 133,898 vehicles, fueling strong profitability. Net income reached $373 million, translating to an 8.8% margin, while adjusted EBITDA margin climbed to 11.5%. Free cash flow also impressed at $205 million, beating forecasts.

Analysts responded with optimism. BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price target to $295, citing improved operational efficiency and widening financing margins. Wells Fargo and Baird lifted their targets to $310 and $275, respectively, while Needham maintained its bullish $340 target.

Looking ahead, Carvana expects continued momentum in the second-quarter, projecting 138,000 units sold and $536 million in adjusted EBITDA. Management reaffirmed its ambitious long-term vision of reaching 3 million units sold annually with a 13.5% EBITDA margin. The company sees ample room for growth in the still-nascent online auto retail space.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CVNA has a 52-week high of $311.88 and a 52-week low of $97.55.