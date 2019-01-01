QQQ
Range
13.2 - 13.47
Vol / Avg.
36.5K/174.6K
Div / Yield
0.44/3.28%
52 Wk
12.58 - 20.1
Mkt Cap
555.7M
Payout Ratio
27.9
Open
13.48
P/E
9.72
EPS
-0.69
Shares
41.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
CURO Group Holdings Corp is a consumer finance company. It offers a broad range of consumer finance products including unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans. The company also provides ancillary financial products including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance in the Canadian market, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The firm serves a wide range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The majority of its revenue is derived from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.350-0.290 0.0600
REV224.810M224.319M-491.000K

CURO Group Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CURO Group Holdings (CURO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CURO Group Holdings (NYSE: CURO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CURO Group Holdings's (CURO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CURO Group Holdings (CURO) stock?

A

The latest price target for CURO Group Holdings (NYSE: CURO) was reported by Credit Suisse on December 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting CURO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 94.68% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CURO Group Holdings (CURO)?

A

The stock price for CURO Group Holdings (NYSE: CURO) is $13.355 last updated Today at 5:09:58 PM.

Q

Does CURO Group Holdings (CURO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) reporting earnings?

A

CURO Group Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is CURO Group Holdings (CURO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CURO Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does CURO Group Holdings (CURO) operate in?

A

CURO Group Holdings is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.