|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.350
|-0.290
|0.0600
|REV
|224.810M
|224.319M
|-491.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CURO Group Holdings (NYSE: CURO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CURO Group Holdings’s space includes: Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG), Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN), PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT).
The latest price target for CURO Group Holdings (NYSE: CURO) was reported by Credit Suisse on December 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting CURO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 94.68% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CURO Group Holdings (NYSE: CURO) is $13.355 last updated Today at 5:09:58 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
CURO Group Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CURO Group Holdings.
CURO Group Holdings is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.