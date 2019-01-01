CURO Group Holdings Corp is a consumer finance company. It offers a broad range of consumer finance products including unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans. The company also provides ancillary financial products including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance in the Canadian market, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The firm serves a wide range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The majority of its revenue is derived from the United States.