Canntab Therapeutics Ltd is a Canadian cannabis oral dosage formulation company based in Markham Ontario, engaged in the research and development of advanced pharmaceutical grade formulations of cannabinoids. It has developed in-house technology to deliver standardized medical cannabis extract from selective strains in a variety of extended/sustained release pharmaceutical dosages for therapeutic use.

Canntab Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canntab Therapeutics (CTABF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canntab Therapeutics (OTCQB: CTABF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canntab Therapeutics's (CTABF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canntab Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Canntab Therapeutics (CTABF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canntab Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Canntab Therapeutics (CTABF)?

A

The stock price for Canntab Therapeutics (OTCQB: CTABF) is $0.53331 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 19:13:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canntab Therapeutics (CTABF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canntab Therapeutics.

Q

When is Canntab Therapeutics (OTCQB:CTABF) reporting earnings?

A

Canntab Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canntab Therapeutics (CTABF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canntab Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Canntab Therapeutics (CTABF) operate in?

A

Canntab Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.