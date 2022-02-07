Canntab Therapeutics Teams Up With First Nations Growers To Support Indigenous Peoples In Canada Amid Opiate & Illicit Drug Crisis

Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE:PILL) (OTCQB:CTABF) (FRA:TBF1) has announced a strategic planning collaboration and commercial partnership to create an Indigenous Opiate and Illicit Drug Crisis Plan lead by First Nations community leader chief Adam Pawis of the Shawanaga First Nation.

The partnership includes Canntab providing direct online access through a First Nations specific web portal designed to service Indigenous communities and their members nationwide, both on and off First Nations territories.

Why It Matters?

The goal in entering into this partnership is to provide health and wellness solutions to over 100,000 patients, helping to mitigate opiate use and abuse and other medical issues utilising Canntab's products.

The Canntab web portal will provide First Nations-Inuit and Indigenous Peoples with customised access to Canntab's offering of patented and proprietary pharmaceutical grade cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in solid dose pills and caplets.

Canntab's alternative solutions will be made available online to service the most remote First Nation's communities and its members regardless of location.

The plan will make Canntab's full suite of oral tablet products, which include a comprehensive range of THC and CBD strengths, available to First Nations, Inuit and Indigenous communities and their members across Canada.

The Canntab hard tablet delivery format is easy to administer and is also titratable, due to the availability of multiple strengths. The ability to customize dosage makes Canntab's suite of products the ideal choice for Elders and patients with substance use disorders related to the use of opiates and other related painkillers and illicit drugs as well as chronic pain, and addictions including drugs and alcohol.

The plan is being conducted through an agreement with First Nations Growers GP Inc. The agreement is for an initial one-year term, which is renewable, and provides for a cash fee of $ 0,000 for start-up costs and an issuance of 1,000,000 warrants upon the satisfaction of specified milestones and regulatory approval, which are exercisable into one common share of Canntab at price of $0.80 per warrant for a period of 24 months.

Chief Pawis and the Shawanaga First Nation that he leads, are proud members of the Robinson Huron Treaty Territory in Ontario, Canada. In his leadership role, Chief Pawis aims to eradicate opiate and illicit drug use in his and other communities throughout the First Nations through the creation of the Plan, a culturally sensitive strategic community plan developed in collaboration with Canntab.

"ahnii kinawaia (hello everyone), I am extremely excited to have an opportunity to contribute to the better health of our First Nation communities and individual members by working in collaboration with Canntab,” chief Pawis, said. ”Current opiate, and other health treatments, are expensive and therefore have been largely ineffective as our people continue to experience. The current opiate and illicit drugs epidemic is an extremely trying crisis for many of our community members and their extended families, including our community elders and grandparents, as they are called upon to provide essential and important additional family care and support in the twilight of their own lives. We need to do more to address this crisis, which continues to cause more deaths than the Covid-19 pandemic. In collaboration with Canntab, our goal is to ensure every First Nation-Inuit, and Indigenous person across Canada has immediate ease of access to Canntab's healthy alternative medicinal solutions to opiate and illicit drugs, regardless of community remoteness or geographical location. Our shared efforts are dedicated to creating a clear path where no individual or family is left behind without direct immediate access to Canntab's alternative medicinal CBD and THC offerings."

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash