Canntab Therapeutics Signs Affiliate Agreement With OnPharm-United

byVuk Zdinjak
March 23, 2022 9:35 am
Canntab Therapeutics Signs Affiliate Agreement With OnPharm-United

Canntab Therapeutics Limited (OTCQB:CTABF) (CSE:PILL) (FRA: TBF1.F) has entered into an affiliate agreement with OnPharm-United, a 600 plus network of independent pharmacy owners throughout the province of Ontario.

All member pharmacies will have access to educational information on medical cannabis, Canntab's hard tablet medical products including CBD, THC and all necessary tools to permit pharmacists to refer patients to the Canntab website to fulfill their prescriptions for medical cannabis.

"Canntab is very excited to have established this significant milestone affiliate agreement with OnPharm-United. This important relationship, with a large network of highly respected pharmacists, is a testament and recognition of the importance of the health benefits of medical cannabis as well as Canntab's key role in delivering true pharmaceutical grade THC and CBD to those medical patients in a trusted and precise dosage format," stated Larry Latowsky, CEO of Canntab. "As an example, many pharmacies are either in proximity or often affiliated with pain clinics and therefore providing both the pharmacist and patient with ease of access to the necessary information required to access medical cannabis and the Canntab solid oral dose offerings."

Canntab has received approval from the province of Saskatchewan to sell the entire portfolio of its solid oral dose products to their wholesale and provincial stores, effective immediately.

Since receiving a Medical Sales License from Health Canada in November  2021, Canntab has been focused on the full commercialization of its brand and products.

 

