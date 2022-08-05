Canopy Growth & Other Cannabis Operators Just Made Some Key Executive Changes You Should Know About

As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns on September 13-14 to Chicago, gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space.

Canopy Taps Former Aphria Exec To Serve As CLO

Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC recently tapped Christelle Gedeon, Ph.D., to serve as its new chief legal officer.

Gedeon is a commercial lawyer and strategist with more than a decade of legal and strategic experience, including most recently as the chief legal officer and corporate secretary for The Metals Company.

She brings experience with complex regulatory structures, intellectual property management, corporate governance, government relations and strategic acquisitions.

Prior to this, Gedeon served as the chief legal officer and corporate secretary at Aphria, Inc., where she oversaw the reverse takeover of Tilray, Inc. TLRY.

"Christelle is a proven leader in the legal and cannabis industries, and we are excited to have her join Canopy Growth as we continue to build the leading brand-driven cannabis company in North America," David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth said.

Canntab Therapeutics Names Interim CEO

Canntab Therapeutics Limited PILL CTABF TBF has recently appointed Richard Goldstein, currently overseeing Canntab's financial department, as interim CEO of Canntab, effective July 31, 2022.

Goldstein replaces the outgoing CEO of the board Larry Latowsky who stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

Latowsky will continue to serve as an advisor to the board of directors of Canntab and oversee the direction and development of business with First Nations communities across Canada per previously announced agreements.

Green Scientific's CEO Steps Down

Green Scientific Labs GSL announced on Tuesday that Paul Crage is stepping down as CEO.

Since helping co-found Green Scientific Labs in 2018, Crage played an active role in the development and success of the organization, the company said.

The board of directors has appointed Chief Compliance Officer Rafael Bombonato as interim CEO, effective August 1.

Bombonato has over 15 years of compliance, quality assurance and product safety experience in the food, dietary supplement, pharmaceutical, and for the last five years, medical cannabis industry.

"I am honored to have been asked to serve as Interim CEO of Green Scientific Labs as our Board of Directors begins the process of permanently fulfilling the position," Bombonato said. "I am very confident in our staff's ability to make this a smooth transition for our customers and staff."

Shield Compliance Names New Executive Chairman, President & CEO

Shield Compliance, a BSA/AML compliance and risk management solution for cannabis banking, has welcomed Noah Carey, founder and CEO of Shield Compliance, to serve as executive chairman of the board.

The company also promoted Tony Repanich to president and CEO. Repanich was also appointed to the Shield Compliance board of directors.

"Since our inception, we have strived to be the platform of choice for banks and credit unions seeking to improve compliance outcomes, better manage risk, and drive down the operational costs associated with serving cannabis-related businesses," said Carey.

EnWave Announces Board Changes

EnWave Corporation ENW (FSE: E4U) recently announced that Dr. Stewart Ritchie, a globally recognized expert in poultry science, has retired from the company's board of directors due to personal health reasons.

The company does not plan to fill the vacancy created by the departure of Dr. Ritchie. EnWave's board of directors currently sits at six members, four of which are independent.

CURE Pharmaceutical Strengthens Board With New Appointment

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. CURR recently tapped Gerald Bagg to serve on its board of directors.

Bagg is an advertising industry veteran with over 45 years of experience. Best known for pioneering the BRAND RESPONSE advertising approach to campaigns, Bagg is a chairman and a co-founder of Quigley-Simpson & Heppelwhite, Inc.

"I'm very excited to join the board and roll up my sleeves as I use my many years of advertising experience and brand-building background to help the Company develop world-class branding and to introduce and evolve the highly innovative products, technology and brands they are developing into the marketplace," Bagg said.

Fluresh Announces New Leadership

Grand Rapids-based cannabis company Fluresh announced a new leadership team as a part of the organization's community-focused direction.

New leadership appointments include:

Brandon Kanitz - CEO

- CEO Scott Asiala – President

– President Shoran Williams - general counsel & CRO

- general counsel & CRO Jacob Fein - CFO

- CFO Bob Schwartz - COO

- COO Sarah LaFleur – VP of marketing

– VP of marketing Kevin Cleary - VP of sales

VP of sales Matthew Eastman - director of human resources

- director of human resources Nic Hernandez - director of retail

director of retail Nathan VanderVen - general manager of Grand Rapids operations

The new, West Michigan-based team comes together with varied and robust backgrounds, from those promoted within Fluresh, those outside the company with extensive experience in cannabis and those new to the industry.

Christina Lake Names New CEO

Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. CLC CLCFF CLB announced recently that Mark Aiken, a seasoned cannabis executive, has joined CLC as CEO pending a mandatory security clearance by Health Canada and approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

CLC anticipates it can benefit significantly from Aiken's leadership as the company seeks to enhance and optimize its B2B sales pipeline across Canada.

"This is a very exciting time to join CLC and its experienced Board of Directors to lead a premiere cannabis organization with solid fundamentals," Aiken said. "Our outdoor-grown BC bud benefits from the desirable properties created by sunlight and other natural growing conditions that can only be found in the Kootenay region of British Columbia."

