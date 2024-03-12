Insiders Buying Keurig Dr Pepper And 3 Other Stocks

Loading... Loading...

Although U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Carriage Services

Director Charles Fargason acquired a total of 5,000 shares an average price of $26.10. To acquire these shares, it cost around $130,500. What’s Happening: On Feb. 21, Carriage Services posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

On Feb. 21, Carriage Services posted upbeat quarterly earnings. What Carriage Services Does: Carriage Services Inc is a provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Chief R&D Officer Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired a total of 4,075 shares at an average price of $29.11. To acquire these shares, it cost around $118,623. What’s Happening: On Feb. 29, Keurig Dr Pepper priced upto 100 million common shares by JAB at $29.10/share.

On Feb. 29, Keurig Dr Pepper priced upto 100 million common shares by JAB at $29.10/share. What Keurig Dr Pepper Does: Keurig Dr Pepper was established in 2018 following a merger between Keurig Green Mountain Coffee and Dr Pepper Snapple.

Alteryx

CLO & Corp. Secretary Christopher M Lal bought a total of 9,156 shares at an average price of $48.16. To acquire these shares, it cost around $440,953. What’s Happening: On Feb. 6, Alteryx posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

On Feb. 6, Alteryx posted better-than-expected quarterly results. What Alteryx Does: Alteryx Inc is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software.

Hawthorn Bancshares

Director Douglas Todd Eden bought a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $20.37. The insider spent around $101,857 to buy those shares. What’s Happening: On Jan. 30, Hawthorn Bancshares posted a loss for its fourth quarter.

On Jan. 30, Hawthorn Bancshares posted a loss for its fourth quarter. What Hawthorn Bancshares Does: Hawthorn Bancshares Inc is a financial holding company. It conducts a general banking and trust business, offering its customers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, certificates of deposit, trust services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes.

