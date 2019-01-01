QQQ
Range
9.74 - 9.74
Vol / Avg.
211.6K/27.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.5 - 10.1
Mkt Cap
385.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.74
P/E
-
EPS
0.07
Shares
39.6M
Outstanding
Constellation Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Constellation Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Constellation Acquisition (CSTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Constellation Acquisition (NYSE: CSTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Constellation Acquisition's (CSTA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Constellation Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Constellation Acquisition (CSTA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Constellation Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Constellation Acquisition (CSTA)?

A

The stock price for Constellation Acquisition (NYSE: CSTA) is $9.74 last updated Today at 4:08:52 PM.

Q

Does Constellation Acquisition (CSTA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Constellation Acquisition.

Q

When is Constellation Acquisition (NYSE:CSTA) reporting earnings?

A

Constellation Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Constellation Acquisition (CSTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Constellation Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Constellation Acquisition (CSTA) operate in?

A

Constellation Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.