Range
1.56 - 1.6
Vol / Avg.
7.8K/52.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.61 - 11
Mkt Cap
10.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.58
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
6.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Creek Road Miners Inc develops and operates bitcoin mining scaled-up facilities using natural gas to power the operations.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Creek Road Miners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Creek Road Miners (CRKR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Creek Road Miners (OTCQB: CRKR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Creek Road Miners's (CRKR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Creek Road Miners.

Q

What is the target price for Creek Road Miners (CRKR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Creek Road Miners

Q

Current Stock Price for Creek Road Miners (CRKR)?

A

The stock price for Creek Road Miners (OTCQB: CRKR) is $1.6 last updated Today at 4:21:47 PM.

Q

Does Creek Road Miners (CRKR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Creek Road Miners.

Q

When is Creek Road Miners (OTCQB:CRKR) reporting earnings?

A

Creek Road Miners does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Creek Road Miners (CRKR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Creek Road Miners.

Q

What sector and industry does Creek Road Miners (CRKR) operate in?

A

Creek Road Miners is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.