FinTwit Focus: How Creek Road Mining Takes A Green Approach To Cryptocurrency Mining

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 29, 2022 8:56 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Creek Road uses natural gas to run its crypto mining activities, effectively energy self-sufficient.
  • The company is a sponsor of the FinTwit conference, hosted by Benzinga, on May 13-14.

Creek Road Miners Inc CRKR, a sponsor of the upcoming FinTwit Conference hosted by Benzinga in partnership with Lupton Capital, has devised a novel method of mining bitcoin for a fraction of the price. This is accomplished by utilizing a 2,300-acre plot of land in Louisiana which has direct access to the transcontinental natural gas pipeline.

Creek Road then uses the natural gas to run its crypto mining activities, and is effectively self-sufficient in terms of energy. By doing so, the dangers of increased government control and regulation of oil and gas companies that supply energy to the grid are minimized, as are the costs of energy transportation.

Vertical integration, energy diversification, revenue diversification, geographic diversification, and cryptocurrency diversification are the five cornerstones of the company's strategy.

Also Read: Bitcoin 2022 Exclusive: Tapping Traditional Finance Expertise For Crypto Innovation

The FinTwit conference will take place at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on May 13-14, 2022. Attendees will benefit from professionally vetted content that covers options trading methods, technical analysis approaches, and more. The gathering also offers the opportunity to network and learn from some of the most well-known figures in trading and investing.

Investors interested in learning more about this event could go to this website, as prices are anticipated to rise on May 5.

