ServiceTitan Posts Upbeat Q3 Results, Joins DigitalBridge, Rubrik, Victoria's Secret And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 150 points on Friday.

Shares of ServiceTitan Inc (NASDAQ:TTAN) rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

ServiceTitan reported quarterly earnings of 24 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 15 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $249.200 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $238.535 million.

Also, BMO Capital maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $115 to $125.

ServiceTitan shares jumped 8.5% to $103.75 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares jumped 42.2% to $270.18 after the company announced the completion of its pre-NDA meeting with the FDA and it gained alignment from the agency. The company announced results from the registrational cohort of the EMBOLD study evaluating relutrigine for the treatment of patients with SCN2A and SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE:DBRG) gained 29.3% to $12.57 after Bloomberg reported SoftBank is in talks to buy the company.

Rubrik Inc (NYSE:RBRK) gained 24.4% to $87.59 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.

Alumis Inc (NASDAQ:ALMS) rose 21% to $10.04.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ:NFE) gained 19% to $1.67 after the company announced it received Puerto Rico approval for a 7-year gas supply agreement.

Victoria's Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) surged 17.1% to $48.67 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) jumped 14.2% to $46.49 following upbeat quarterly results.

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) gained 13.8% to $608.08 after the company beat third-quarter estimates and raised its full-year GAAP EPS guidance.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) rose 11.5% to $5.23 following upbeat quarterly results.

BillionToOne Inc (NASDAQ:BLLN) gained 10.5% to $115.00. BillionToOne will report third quarter 2025 financial results on Dec. 9.

Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) surged 8.5% to $129.21. UBS analyst Joshua Spector upgraded Albemarle from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $107 to $185.

Cooper Companies Inc (NASDAQ:COO) rose 7.6% to $82.90 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 guidance above estimates.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) gained 6.2% to $80.52 after the company announced a $250 million stock repurchase program authorization.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) gained 5.6% to $122.38 r amid sympathy with Dollar General after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Also, multiple firms raised their respective price targets on the stock.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) gained 5.1% to $345.50.

