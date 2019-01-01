QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/36K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
13.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
4.4B
Outstanding
Caeneus Minerals Ltd is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on acquiring a portfolio of prospective exploration projects or near-term development projects in Australia and the United States. The company's lithium projects include Muddy Mountain Project, Lida Valley Project, Columbus Marsh Project and New King Lithium Clay Project. The company's Nickel projects include the Pardoo Project.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Caeneus Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Caeneus Minerals (CNSMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Caeneus Minerals (OTCPK: CNSMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Caeneus Minerals's (CNSMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Caeneus Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Caeneus Minerals (CNSMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Caeneus Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Caeneus Minerals (CNSMF)?

A

The stock price for Caeneus Minerals (OTCPK: CNSMF) is $0.003 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 19:20:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Caeneus Minerals (CNSMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Caeneus Minerals.

Q

When is Caeneus Minerals (OTCPK:CNSMF) reporting earnings?

A

Caeneus Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Caeneus Minerals (CNSMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Caeneus Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Caeneus Minerals (CNSMF) operate in?

A

Caeneus Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.