Chemomab Therapeutics' Touts Positive Data From Experimental Drug For Chronic Liver Disease

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. CMMB on Thursday released results from the Open Label Extension (OLE) portion of the Phase 2 Spring trial assessing nebokitug for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).

More than 90% of Spring trial patients eligible to participate in the OLE chose to continue.

The OLE study confirmed that the drug was safe and well-tolerated in PSC patients receiving 10 mg/kg or 20 mg/kg of nebokitug administered once every three weeks for up to 48 weeks.

Also Read: Chemomab Therapeutics Reveals Data From Mid-Stage Study For Liver Disease Candidate, Stock Plunges On Capital Raise

Nebokitug treatment resulted in positive effects, including continued improvements in key liver biomarkers such as the ELF score, the fibrosis-related components of ELF and the fibrosis biomarker PRO-C3.

Liver stiffness scores (transient elastography), as measured by FibroScan were substantially lower in the nebokitug-treated patients with moderate/advanced disease compared to matching historical controls.

Cholestasis-related markers stabilized over 48 weeks of treatment, and total serum bile acids were reduced. OLE patients with moderate/advanced disease treated with nebokitug for 48 weeks showed a significantly lower number of clinical events (4.8%) than matching historical controls (25.8%).

Results from the patients receiving a placebo in the double-blind period who rolled over to receive 33 weeks of treatment during the OLE were consistent with the results in patients treated with nebokitug in the 15-week double-blind study, including stabilization of ELF scores and improvements in liver stiffness compared to baseline.

Price Action: Chemomab stock is up 2.59% at $1.19 at the last check Thursday.

Read Next: