Top 3 Tech And Telecom That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Month

The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Trade Desk Inc TTD

On March 18, Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained Trade Desk with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $130 to $74.. The company's stock fell around 27% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $53.42.

RSI Value: 26.3

26.3 TTD Price Action: Shares of Trade Desk gained 3.2% to close at $55.32 on Wednesday.

Shares of Trade Desk gained 3.2% to close at $55.32 on Wednesday. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest TTD news.

Playtika Holding Corp PLTK

On Feb. 27, Playtika Holding posted fourth-quarter GAAP loss of 4 cents per share. “We are thrilled with the progress we have made in executing our return to growth strategy, highlighted by our successful acquisition of SuperPlay,” said Robert Antokol, Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead, we are excited by our pipeline of new games and continued M&A opportunities, which we believe will drive consistent topline growth and create value for our shareholders.” The company's stock fell around 36% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $4.56.

RSI Value: 21.4

21.4 PLTK Price Action: Shares of Playtika Holding gained 0.7% to close at $4.56 on Wednesday.

Shares of Playtika Holding gained 0.7% to close at $4.56 on Wednesday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in PLTK stock.

Cumulus Media Inc CMLS

On Feb. 27, Cumulus Media posted downbeat quarterly results. Mary G. Berner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cumulus Media, said, “Since the pandemic’s onset, the radio industry has experienced tough economic and secular headwinds. In the face of those, we outperformed our peers through the end of 2023 on key metrics including cost takeouts, EBITDA margin recovery, free cash flow generation, net leverage, and liquidity.” The company's stock fell around 53% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.41.

RSI Value: 27

27 CMLS Price Action: Shares of Cumulus Media fell 2.8% to close at $0.45 on Wednesday.

Shares of Cumulus Media fell 2.8% to close at $0.45 on Wednesday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in CMLS shares.

Read This Next: